Man arrested for alleged incest with own daughter resulting in pregnancy

KUCHING: A 52-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly committing incest with his 23-year-old daughter since January, 2016.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Khan said the suspect will be remanded today and investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code.

“The victim, who is the second child of the suspect, is also currently a few weeks pregnant,” said Sudirman in a statement today.

He added that the first incident took place in January, 2016 when the victim was staying with the suspect at a worker’s quarters in Batu Kawa.

It is also alleged that the victim agreed to have a sexual relationship with the suspect.

In March this year, both moved to a village house in Sadong Jaya to stay with the victim’s grandmother after the suspect became jobless in February 2020.

There, the suspect allegedly committed two accounts of sexual intercourse with the victim.

“It was also in March that the victim realised that she was missing her monthly period,” said Sudirman.

He added that the victim did not visit any clinics to check and confirm her pregnancy.

The victim has since been sent to a hospital for a medical-check up.