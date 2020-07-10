MCMC, SMA to collaborate on improving 4G broadband connectivity in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will work closely with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to improve 4G broadband connectivity in the state.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the MCMC was targeting achieving at least 90 per cent broadband connectivity compared to 71 per cent now.

“This was discussed today in a brief meeting with the SMA, looking at how to improve MCMC’s achievements in Sarawak, especially in 4G connectivity.

“There will be further discussions after this on how to speed things up as well as collaborations between the MCMC and SMA,” he told reporters after visiting and officiating the Sarawak MCMC office here.

Also present were secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Suriani Ahmad, SMA board member Tan Sri Morshidi Ghani, and MCMC chairman Dr Fadlullah Abdul Malek. – Bernama