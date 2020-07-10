Pathologist, among six men sentenced to death for murdering Kevin Morais

KUALA LUMPUR: After nearly five years since the tragic death of deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete, six men were sentenced to death by the High Court here today for the murder.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah ordered pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 57; money lender S. Ravi Chandaran, 49 and four others who are unemployed — R. Dinishwaran, 28; A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 27; M. Vishwanath, 30 and S. Nimalan, 27, sent to the gallows after finding them guilty of murdering the DPP.

They were charged with murdering Morais, 55, somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, at between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015 .

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction

In the judgment, Justice Azman said he found all the six accused had common intention to kill Anthony Kevin.

He said the court ruled that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case without any reasonable doubt on the murder charge under Section 300 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, on the joint intention of the first accused (Kunaseegaran) and the other five accused of causing death.

“The defence by the accused also failed to raise any reasonable case against the prosecution case.

“Thereby, the six accused had joint intention, and found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code. All six accused are sentenced to be hanged to death,” he said.

Anthony Kevin’s youngest brother Datuk Richard Morais, who was present at the public gallery, appeared relieved after the judge delivered the judgment.

“I have waited a long time to seek justice for my brother,” he told reporters, adding that the prosecution team had done a good job.

“I have waited for a very long time to seek justice for my brother… It was crazy. Now I am very relief that all the accused will face the gallows,” he added. – Bernama