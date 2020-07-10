Rabies Prevention Operation to catch strays to be held in Sibu

SIBU: A Rabies Prevention Operation will be held here in Sibu for nine days between July 13 and 30.

According to a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) today, the operation will start from 5.30am until 9.30am and 3pm until 8pm.

For the morning session, the areas involved include the area surrounding Brooke Drive until Pedada Road (July 14), Kampung Bahagia Jaya (July 15), areas around Teng Chin Hua Road until Ling Kai Cheng Road (July 16), Bandung Road until Sungai Merah area (July 17), Kampung Dato Road until Bandung Road (July 27), Brooke Drive Road until Pedada Road (July 28), Kampung Bahagia area (July 29) and Ulu Sungai Merah area (July 30).

For the afternoon session, the areas involved include Belatok Road until Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Road (July 13), Permai area (July 14), Ulu Sungai Merah area (July 15), Old Oya Road and Tunku Abdul Rahman Road (July 16), Sibu Jaya area (July 17), Belatok Road until Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Road (July 27), Permai area (July 28), Old Oya Road and Tunku Abdul Rahman Road (July 29) and Sibu Jaya area (July 30).

All dog owners are advised to keep their dogs inside their house compound.

Owners will be compounded if their dogs are caught roaming in the street.

It also stated that the veterinary department will give free vaccinations to dogs who have owners.