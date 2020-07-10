Sabah stays Covid-19 free for fourth day

KOTA KINABALU: Another good news as Sabah was confirmed as free from Covid-19 for the fourth consecutive day yesterday, reported the Ministry of Health.

With no new case registered, the total number of cases in Sabah remained at 378.

Meanwhile, recoveries increased by one to 363 in Kota Belud.

With one discharged yesterday, Kota Belud was reclassified as green zone with no active cases.

The other districts with active cases are Kota Kinabalu (4), Tawau (1), Keningau (1), Ranau (1) and Nabawan (1).

Only eight active cases in Sabah as of yesterday.