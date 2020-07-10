Safety and security aspects for kindergartens, nurseries under state JPNIN to be improved – Halimah

KUCHING: Safety and security aspects in Sarawak’s kindergartens and nurseries or “taska” under the state Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) will be improved for the safety of children.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said her ministry, through the state JPNIN, would review the safety aspects of Sarawak’s kindergartens and taska.

She said in Sarawak there were four taska and 172 kindergartens under JPNIN.

“We want to review the safety aspects found in kindergartens and taska in the state under JPNIN because we prioritise the safety of our children.

“Here (at Taska Genius Perpaduan, Federal Complex at Simpang Tiga) for example, the window grills do not meet the specifications of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) so it needs to be repaired.

“For this we have approved some allocation to fix the iron grills immediately according to Bomba specification,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after a working visit to the taska here today.

Halimah emphasised that aside from providing quality food, the safety of children in nurseries and kindergartens also must be prioritised.

“The Ministry through the JPNIN will direct all unity officers in each district to review the safety and security issues in every kindergartem and nurseries because this involves children who come to get early childhood education.

In other matter, she said a total of RM459,966 had been donated to the state government to carry out post-COVID-19 activities in Sarawak’s kindergarten and nurseries.

Overall, she said she was satisfied with the development of nurseries and kindergartens under JPNIN in the state.

“Congratulations to the director of State JPNIN Dirwana Azool for doing a great job with the support of all district unity officers.

“In fact, I was informed that Taska Genius Perpaduan is the best in the state and having visited it, I found it’s truly good here,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, Secretary General of the Ministry of National Unity Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Md Radzi.