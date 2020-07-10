SMK Agama Sibu dedicated to ensuring students strictly adhere with SOPs

SIBU: SMK Agama Sibu will ensure its students will strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the effort to break Covid-19 transmission, said its principal Ustazah Hosmawati Bairi.

She said that the school would do so for the total 610 students from Form One to Form Six. She added that currently, the school would ensure that every Form Five and Upper Six students currently having their class would have their body temperature checked before allowing them to enter their classes.

“Currently, they are 118 students in Form Five and Upper Six having their classes. Every student’s desk has been arranged accordingly to the SOPs with one metre apart (for social distancing),” she said.

Hosmawati added that they would also ensure each student would be wearing face masks.

“As we all know, wearing face mask is part of the SOPs,” she pointed out.

She said, they also provided hand sanitiser for all the classes.

“As for our students who are staying in the school hostels, their beds have also been arranged to meet the SOPs requirements of being one metre apart.

“We also provided several pipes plus soap for the students to wash their hands,” she added.

Hosmawati said that out of the total 610 students at SMK Agama Sibu, as many as 310 students were staying in the school’s hostels.

“The rest of the students are staying in Sibu town. Those staying in the hostels are mainly from Matu/Daro, Mukah, Belawai, Semop, Bruit and Sarikei,” she added.

She noted that Form Four and Lower Six students would resume classes on July 15 while Form One to Form Three students would resume classes on Aug 3.

Hosmawati also urged parents not to worry as the school was taking the SOPs as their top priority, adding that apart from students, staff at all levels were also strictly required to adhere to the SOPs.