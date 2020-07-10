Too early to say Kota Belud padi project has failed – Kiandee

KOTA BELUD: It is too early to describe the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) project in the district as a ‘failure’, said Federal Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He explained that the project is still in its ‘early stages of development’.

“More than RM350 million was allocated for the project back in the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (MP11). Thus far, a total of RM159 million had been used. The remaining RM203 million will be brought forward to the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP), which is scheduled to take place next year,” said Ronald.

Speaking to reporters after a working visit to the district on Thursday, Ronald said that the IADA Kota Belud project has had its own fair share of success since its inception five years ago.

“Last time, paddy could only be planted once a year here, now with a better irrigation system (under the IADA project), paddy could now be planted twice a year,” he said.

He explained that some of the areas in Kota Belud had not yet been furnished with a proper irrigation system due to incomplete infrastructure.

“We hope that, by the 12MP, more paddy fields in Kota Belud would be able to plant paddy twice a year,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, he pointed out that 60 per cent of the paddy in Sabah came from Kota Belud.

“This means that Kota Belud has the potential to be developed as the biggest Jelapang Padi (rice bowl) in Sabah,” said Ronald.

He further disclosed that the ministry was planning to set up a new office for IADA Kota Belud, estimated to cost RM33 million.

He said that the transfer of land ownership was currently underway and that a development plan would soon be sent to the district office.

Separately, Ronald revealed that Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) would be setting up five paddy factories in Sabah.

“This part is Bernas’ social obligation…the locations will be identified soon. We will start next year,” he said.

After the working visit, Ronald, on behalf of his ministry handed over assistance, amounting to RM202,663 to 185 farmers who were affected by the drought earlier this year.

He said that assistance for the flood victims would also be handed out soon once the IADA had completed the necessary loss evaluation process.

Among those present in the event were Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, Usukan assemblyman Datuk Japlin Akim, Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Musbah Jamli, Industri Padi dan Beras division secretary Azman Mahmood, Kota Belud district officer Diyanah Abdullah and IADA Kota Belud area director Salmah Labulla.