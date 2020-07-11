Bau police nab motorcyclist in possession of RM600 worth of syabu

KUCHING: A male motorcyclist was arrested by the Bau police when drugs believed to be syabu worth RM600 were found in his possession around 10.30pm last night.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was riding his motorcycle along Jalan Blacksmith when he was stopped and checked.

“The suspect was acting suspicious which led police to stop him. During the check, police found eight packets of drugs believed to be syabu,” said Poge in a statement today.

The packets of drugs weighing a total of 5.1 grammes, he said, were kept inside a small zipper bag.

The suspect, 25-year-old from Kampung Jagoi Duyoh also tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine during a drug test.

“When a background check was conducted, the suspect was found to have a past criminal record,” he added.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A(1)and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.