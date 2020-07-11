Dr Sim: Remain vigilant to prevent second wave of Covid-19 outbreak

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian reminds everyone to remain vigilant so as to not start a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak, as the virus is still around.

He said that the virus was something so new but had caused a lot of grief in less than a year.

“Nobody in the world have enough experience in this. We learn what to do and also what not to do from what we see failed in other countries. Most important is to prevent a second wave. We need to react fast. This virus is very fast. We cannot be complacent. To a certain degree, we’re doing well, but don’t let our guard down.

“From Melbourne experience, they were doing so well. Within a week they have to lockdown, and within a few days of lockdown, their ICU is almost full. In the last 100 years, we have never seen something like this. The citizens, the frontliners, have managed to flatten the curve in the first wave and thanks from the bottom of my heart for solidarity,” he said at a banner unveiling for frontliners at St Thomas Cathedral today.

He added that frontliners and unsung heroes like cleaners in hospitals who removed infectious waste and many people needed acknowledgment.

Now with reopening of business sectors, everyone is a frontliner, and everyone need to play their role and be vigilant as the virus from December is still around, said Dr Sim.

He added that everyone needed to adapt to the new norm and continue to practise certain measures such as putting face masks on and taking care of their own hygiene.

He added that everyone was understanding, facing inconvenience, suffering and going through a change of policy as it is a dynamic situation.

He said everyone needed to come together to overcome the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute and the church were appreciative of the efforts by frontliners and those working behind the scenes during this pandemic.

The church was supportive of government efforts in curbing the spread of the virus and hope that everyone will follow the standard operating procedures set by the government, Danald said.

“The government yesterday say no limit to people attending worship, religious function, we continue to be cautious and limiting to no more than 130 people,” he said.

Present were Dean of Kuching, St Thomas Cathedral Kho Thong Meng and Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon.