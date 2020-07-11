Health D-G impressed with mural of national leaders, including himself in Shah Alam

KUCHING: The giant mural painting at Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12, Shah Alam has impressed director-general of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who called it an example of patriotism running high among Malaysians.

He made a visit today to the building where the portraits of national leaders – including his – were painted to commemorate the nation’s fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was there this morning (U12 Shah Alam) and I felt the strong patriotic spirit among Malaysians.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to all the brilliant, talented artists with their extraordinary skills and artworks.

“It goes to show that everyone has a role to play in this pandemic crisis and taking on this challenge with the mural painting is laudable,” he said in a Facebook post following the visit today.

At the time of writing, the post received nearly 3,000 comments, among which read, “Looking handsome boss”, “You are the best”, “Proud of you all”, and “Well deserved Dato. We thank you for everything you’ve done”.

The giant mural painting was done by three painters identified as Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, 27, Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27, and Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26.

Apart from Dr Noor Hisham’s portrait, these painters also did the portraits of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri on the wall of the building.

On Friday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12, Shah Alam to see for himself the giant mural painting of His Majesty’s portrait.

During the visit, His Majesty handed over letters of appreciation and souvenirs to these painters and had a meal with them before returning home.