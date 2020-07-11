Malaysia Airlines, Japan Airlines commence joint business

KUCHING: Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines are set to launch a joint business partnership on July 25, 2020, where the two carriers will cooperate commercially on flights between Malaysia and Japan.

Through this joint business, both airlines will take on new challenges to further enhance convenience between Japan and Malaysia and allow customers to benefit from more flight choices.

With Malaysia Airlines resuming flights to Japan starting July, Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines combined will offer four weekly services between Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita in July and August.

This initiative will enable both airlines to enhance their capabilities, and leverage on each other’s strengths. The carriers shared best practices and responsibilities are in line with a sustainable business model in the long haul.

With Japan Airlines’s renowned precision in service and offerings, combined with Malaysia Airlines’ signature Malaysian Hospitality, customers are promised of the best travel experience.

At the same time, Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines are committed to uphold the highest standards in aircraft safety and hygiene procedures to protect their passengers and employees.

With the significant shift in consumer expectations on air travel post Covid-19, they have adjusted to the new norm with modifications to offerings on ground and onboard as well as processes and procedures from check-in, boarding and arrival to uphold the highest safety and health standards.

Captain Izham Ismail, group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines said, “I am excited that the Joint Business is finally taking off after a few months of delay due to travel restrictions between both countries.

“We look forward to the bilateral discussions between the governments of Malaysia and Japan to establish a travel bubble between the two countries, which will ease restrictions for cross-border travel.

“Malaysia Airlines being the country’s national airline and Japan Airlines, play a crucial role in reviving the economy and we are confident that this synergy will facilitate commerce, trade, and boost tourism for both countries.”

President of Japan Airlines, Yuji Akasaka added, “We are pleased to announce our newest joint business partnership with fellow oneworld member, Malaysia Airlines. “While our expanded relationship is being launched during unprecedented times, it has allowed both Japan Airlines and Malaysia Airlines to ensure the highest standards of safety and hygiene are in place from the onset for our mutual customers’ peace of mind.

“And with hospitality in mind, we are confident that customers will delight in the in-flight experience and enjoy convenient flight schedules and seamless services.”