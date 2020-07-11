Mohd Shahar: Fed govt will ensure repairs on dilapidated schools in S’wak are expedited

SERIAN: The current federal government will make sure the ongoing projects to repair and rebuild dilapidated schools in Sarawak are expedited.

Deputy Minister of Finance Mohd Shahar Abdullah said these school repairs and upgrading projects had been delayed due to the change of government and the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He pointed out that funds for these projects had been channelled by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) through two sources, namely the 11th Malaysian Plan (11MP) and the RM1 billion funds from the contra loan payment by the Sarawak government.

“Delays are unavoidable due to the change of government and MCO delays. But following a briefing by JKR (Public Works Department) Sarawak, they are committed to expedite the process. The important thing is we need to implement, as soon as possible, the upgrading and rebuilding of dilapidated schools which have been identified by Ministry of Education.

“No matter how much the value of the building to be rebuilt and repaired, the most important thing we want to achieve is the positive impact on the students and surrounding communities,” he said after a working visit to SMK Tebakang near here today.

Shahar said the visit to SMK Tebakang was part of the itinerary for his four-day visit to Sarawak. At that school, he was also briefed by JKR Sarawak and the Sarawak Education Department on the progress of the school repairs and upgrading projects.

“We at MOF want to know whether the project implementation is on track or off track. If it is off track, we want to find out how are we going to do the realignment. That is important.

“At MOF, our principle is not to look at how much money was channelled but but how much impact would the project give to the community when it is completed. That is the priority of government now led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister,” he said.

Shahar also said during his four-day visit, he also visited Betong to see the disbursement of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) there and he had also the chance to see the progress of construction on the Pan Borneo Highway.

“MOF should be able to understand the real situation, not just to stay put in Putrajaya and listen to briefings but go to the ground and listen to the grassroots,” he said, adding he would present his findings during the visit at a Ministry-level meeting next week.

On his visit to SMK Tebakang, Shahar said it was also to personally visit the school which is identified for repair projects under the RM1 billion contra loan payment.

He said among the projects to be implemented in the school was a new hostel block costing around RM3 million.

“The new hostel will be able to accommodate 200 boarding students. The project will be tendered out soon, and the contractor will be appointed. The project is expected to be completed within eight months after commencement,” he added.

SMK Tebakang currently has a student population of 1,340 with 86 teachers.

Also present during the visit were Sarawak Education Director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masgagus, JKR Sarawak deputy director Siti Nuraiñawati Aini and officials from MOF.