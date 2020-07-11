Pekema lauds introduction of MyPuspakom app to facilitate vehicle inspection

KUCHING: Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak Branch has lauded the proactive step taken by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Center (Puspakom) by introducing an appointment app in an effort to smoothen the vehicle inspection process.

Pekema Sarawak Branch President Tan Sri Abang Khalid Tan Sri Abang Marzuki said that the app, named MyPuspakom, was in line with the new norm post Covid-19.

Thus, he called upon all members to adapt to using the app in making appointments for vehicle inspection for their respective companies.

“The introduction of the MyPuspakom app is very good as I believe it will ease traffic congestion while waiting in line for their turn at Puspakom premises. Therefore, I hope the automotive industry players, especially Pekema members will work closely with Puspakom in making vehicle inspections run smoother,” he told The Borneo Post today.

At the same time, he did not deny that some members had trouble waiting for their vehicle inspection turnaround slots due to the relatively short availability date despite having made an appointment online.

It was also a concern for Pekema members who were worried about losing customers due to having to wait too long for their vehicles to be inspected, he said.

However, Pekema Sarawak Branch has met with representatives of Puspakom Kuching recently, to discuss issues and suggestions for service improvements that will benefit both parties.

“I am confident that this problem will definitely be taken into account and can be rectified by Puspakom. And this is why I place great emphasis on co-operation between the association and relevant agencies.

“In fact, I was made to understand that the special meeting between Pekema Sarawak and Puspakom Kuching has bore fruit in improving the service provided to customers, including Pekema. It is not possible for Pekema to stand strong on its own without the cooperation between private agencies and government departments as communication between two parties is essential to discuss solutions to the problems we face together, “he explained.

At the same time, Abang Khalid was confident that Pekema would continue to fight for the rights and welfare of its members, in line with efforts to realise the goal of building the excellence and integrity of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the automotive industry.