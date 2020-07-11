PSB all geared up for elections

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is all prepared to face the 12th state election as well as the general election if they are to be held simultaneously.

Its Vice President and Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said the party machinery was fully prepared and entered ‘fifth gear’, and they were just waiting for the signal from the State Election Commission (EC).

“We are fully prepared to face the election, by not only preparing winnable candidates but also preparing the Central Youth machinery to go down to the ground to win the hearts of voters this time,” he said when asked to comment on the party’s preparation for the election after a meeting with the Central Youth at the party’s headquarters Saturday.

On the new line-up of Central Youth, Dr Rayong said the party thought the combination of new and old faces from various fields such as engineers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen and accountants made the party fresher and a platform for young people to voice their struggles.

“More interestingly is when the positions reflect the racial composition in Sarawak, with the hope that every problem of the people in their respective areas can be brought and discussed at the highest level of the party,” he said.

He added that as a party that is multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-faith, it was the hope of the party President Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to see all races are represented in the Central Youth ranks this time.

“This makes it easier for PSB to move in line with its mission, vision and aspirations in order to captivate the voters and then form a new government that is fair, clean and efficient for the 12th state election,” he said, adding that Wong had high confidence that the latest line-up of Central Youth can work together to further strengthen the party in the political arena.

He said PSB’s struggle is not just a complement to the local political parties but it is also very committed to the struggles of about 2.8 million Sarawakians.

“There are too many issues facing the people of Sarawak today that have not been addressed and the government has taken it easy while forcing PSB to come forward and provide an alternative for the people to address their dissatisfaction.

“PSB is not contesting against the current government but wants to be a new government that cares about Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia agreement 1963 (MA63), Oil & Gas 1974 exclusive rights (O&G 74), immigration authority, education as well as to recognise Native Customary Land Rights (NCR),” he said.

PSB also wants job opportunities, promotions and appointments, education and business loans to be more fair and transparent and to reflect the racial composition in Sarawak.

In addition, the distribution of development appears to be unbalanced between the urban and rural areas, as the rural areas still do not enjoy proper road access, no 24-hour electricity supply, clean water supply, Internet access and telecommunications networks.

“Therefore, PSB wants the people of Sarawak to speak up and express their dissatisfaction through their votes by choosing PSB as their new government,” he said.

The new line-up of PSB Central Youth, led by Dr Rayong, consists of five deputy presidents namely Sze Khuan San, Frankie Junau, Melainie Bolhassan, Dr Laing Ajang and Seniarovich Sinyaw.

Senior Vice Chairs are Peter Jawi, Chua Beng Tat, Kok Yung Kai, Alvester Bigol Sulang, Bayang Ringkai and Edwin Raoh.

In the meeting, the Central Youth Front expressed full support to president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as party leader and Deputy Dr Rayong and the party’s top leaders in leading the party especially in facing the coming state election, which will be held any time.