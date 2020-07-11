PSB reiterates support for Shafie to be prime minister

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has said that it maintains its support for Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In a statement today, PSB, as a Sarawak party, expressed their stance saying that “it will create history and will set a precedent that an East Malaysian can hold the highest post in the nation”.

“This is consistent with our resolute stand that Sarawak and Sabah are equal partners with Malaya in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia,” it said.

PSB also believes that the appointment of an East Malaysian as Prime Minister is “a goal that all loyal Sarawakians ought to fight for”.

On June 27, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave the endorsement for Mohd Shafie, who is Sabah chief minister and Parti Warisan Sabah president, to be the Opposition coalition’s prime minister-designate.

In addition, Dr Mahathir also named PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to serve as Deputy Prime Minister I and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as Deputy Prime Minister II, should Mohd Shafie become the Prime Minister.

Dr Mahathir claimed that the decision to back Mohd Shafie was a unanimous agreement by Warisan, Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara leaders during an informal meeting. Anwar’s PKR was not in the meeting.