Public Works Dept given one week to investigate cause of landslips at Long Lama Health Clinic – Uggah

LONG LAMA: The Public Works Department (PWD) is given one week’s time to investigate and later make its findings known on the causes of land slips at Long Lama Health Clinic, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said it was crucial for the PWD to speed up its investigation and make known its findings so that the authorities concerned can plan their next course of action.

“If it is caused by the construction of the Rural Growth Center (RGC), then we will have to issue a stop work order,” he said when met after chairing a meeting followed by a site visit at the Long Lama Health Clinic today.

Uggah added that the clinic’s operation will be shifted temporarily to Long Lama Community Hall starting Monday (July 13) next week.

Due to the high cost needed to move the operation, Uggah said the state government has approved RM70,000 for the purposes.

The Long Lama Community Hall is located some 3.6 kilometres from its current location.

The clinic, which caters to about 5,000 rural folks in the area, was forced to close last week due to the worsening land slips.

Continuous heavy rains in the past weeks and the construction of the RGC were said to be the cause of the land slips.

Commenting further on the relocation of the clinic, Uggah noted that it was vital that the clinic continue to operate otherwise many rural folks will be affected if it were to be closed.

The clinic started its operation in 2013.