Sibu cops carry out disposal of seized firearms, ammo

SIBU: Police conducted a firearms and ammunition disposal exercise at its district headquarters here yesterday.

Among the firearms and ammunitions disposed off were 12 shotguns, one pistol, three air guns, 34 bullets and eight cartridges.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat witnessed the exercise, together with district Criminal Investigation Division (CID) chief DSP Hadian Keria and other senior police officers.

Collin said all the shotguns were seized from criminals between 2005 and this year.

They were cut into pieces before being buried at the compound of the police headquarters.

The exercise was held following a court order to dispose the firearms and ammunitions.