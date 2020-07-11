Syndicate issuing fake letters to scam taxpayers, LHDN warns

KUCHING: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has detected a scam syndicate that is actively directing victims to make outstanding sales and service tax (SST) payments through fake letters bearing the board’s logo.

In a statement today LHDN explained that the fake letter contains the personal details of the victim including banking information and the amount of tax due to be paid, complete with the signature of a fake LHDN officer.

However, victims can easily identify these fake letters as SST is handled by another agency, not by LHDN.

LHDN takes this matter seriously and the public is advised to be careful with every dubious call, email or letter by getting confirmation from the LHDN first.

Any tax payments must also be made directly to LHDN’s account and not through an individual’s personal account or third party accounts.

For any further information, visit LHDN’ official portal here.

Any questions and feedback related to this matter can also be channeled to LHDN through its Care Line at 03-89111000, live chat, feedback form on the website as well as its social media networks on Facebook and Twitter.