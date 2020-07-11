Two motorists escape with their lives after horror crash with lorry at Jalan Stephen Yong

KUCHING: A massive crash involving a sedan and a lorry at Jalan Stephen Yong around 7.30am this morning resulted in the driver and passenger of the former being trapped in their vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Department managed to extricate both driver and passenger, who were lucky to escape the accident that crumpled their sedan with their lives.

The department in a statement said both passengers were still trapped in the car upon the arrival of personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station.

A special tool was used to pry and cut the vehicle’s damaged frames to get both victims to safety.

After they were extricated, both were given early treatment by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services and medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Both were later sent to the hospital for further treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.