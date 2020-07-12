‘Central assessment schedules should follow MOE’s exam calendar’

KUALA LUMPUR: School administrators should arrange their central assessment schedules at suitable times, based on the examination calendar issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said this was among the contents of the Assessment Management Guidelines, which had been agreed upon in the special ministerial meeting recently.

“Teachers also need to plan the implementation of the central assessment based on the preparedness of the students to be assessed, and reschedule the assessment if there are any students with symptoms.

“They should also give emphasis on aspects of social distancing, cleanliness and safety during the assessment process,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

As for conducting public examinations, Ismail Sabri said the number of extra classrooms required for the purpose would also need to be factored in when social distancing measures were being implemented.

He said if there were candidates with serious symptoms, the school should contact the district Health Office for further advice, and inform the parents or guardians concerned.

“The Chief Invigilator must ensure that all matters of conducting public examinations within and outside the examination centre take into account social distancing, hygiene and safety measures,” he said.

On the compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Ismail Sabri said the police had detained and issued compounds to

36 individuals found to have violated the order. He said a total of 2,630 compliance teams involving 12,396 personnel had monitored 3,949 supermarkets, 5,673 restaurants as well as 1,977 hawker’s areas, 1,159 factories, 3,718 banks and 901 government offices.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 68 roadblocks were conducted nationwide under the operation codenamed ‘Ops Benteng’, with 32,106 vehicles inspected, to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially along backdoor routes.

He said the police also monitored the compliance with the Friday prayer’s SOP at 2,507 mosques, involving 287,296 members of congregations.

Apart from that, he said 609 Malaysians returned home via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 yesterday, and of the total, one was taken to hospital while the rest were ordered to undergo compulsory quarantine at home. — Bernama