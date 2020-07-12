CM meets GPS MPs, Senators in KL prior to Parliament sitting

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, met with the coalition’s MPs and Senators in Kuala Lumpur last night prior to the Parliament sitting which will commence tomorrow.

The MPs and Senators were briefed about the latest issues pertaining to the rights and development of Sarawak.

At the end of the briefing, Abang Johari was invited to a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the celebration of Sarawak Day which will be celebrated on July 22.

This year’s Sarawak Day falls within the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).