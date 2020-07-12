Dr Sim: SGH needs 70 pints of blood a day as it resumes normal operations during RMCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) requires about 70 pints of blood a day as it resumes normal operations during the current Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said during the Movement Control Order (MCO), enforced from March 18 to May 12, the requirement of blood went down to 40 pints a day in view of reduced emergency cases.

“We would like to thank all blood donors for stepping forward because SGH is back to all normal operational levels in which in needs about 70 pints of blood a day,” he told reporters during a blood donation campaign held at Dewan Masyarakat here today.

Dr Sim was pleased to note that blood donors had bled voluntarily to replenish the SGH’s blood bank.

He recollected that in the old days, people had to fork out their own money to buy blood.

“Nowadays, people get blood transfusion for free because people donate voluntarily, and the cost of processing blood, getting it tested for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and Hepatitis B, is borne by the government. A minimum RM200 is required just for processing the blood,” he pointed out.

He also thanked the corporate sector for sponsoring goodies, which would be handed out to blood donors as a token of appreciation.

He noted that blood donation campaigns could be held at shopping malls with social distancing in place.

He urged every individual not to let their guard down given that Covid-19 remained a virus with no vaccine yet.

“You can see in the last two to three days, there were new cases in Kuching, which is sad but not unexpected because we have told everyone to follow the SOP (standard operating procedures), if not, the infection will start again.”

Dr Sim attributed the success of flattening the first wave of Covid-19 infection to the close cooperation of everyone to comply with the SOP, and not the enforcement of the MCO.

Moving forward, he called upon all Sarawakians to act like frontliners by making sure that they practice social distancing and uphold personal hygiene at all times.

“Do not crowd a place and food premises operators have to do their part too. We will never have enough resources to check every shop, so we need shop owners and the public to really work with us because the virus is very fast, if we are not fast enough, the virus outruns us,” he said.

Dr Sim hoped that Sarawak or Malaysia would not end up like Melbourne, which had to enforce a second lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

With him was Kuching South City Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who said the campaign had received over 30 blood donors at the time of the interview.

“If this maintains, there will be around a 100, which is quite good. This centre (Dewan Masyarakat) is already closed (as a blood donation centre). Now we only cater for those who want to have blood donation campaigns, and we will sponsor the venue,” he added.