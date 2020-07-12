Frequent change of guard to prevent border duty power abuse – Defence Force Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Frequent change of guard for border security duty has been the practice for the Malaysian Armed Forces to prevent its personnel from eventually working in cahoots with smugglers, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said.

He said this was important to also prevent them from taking up roles as smuggling syndicate leaders and to maintain alert and preparedness levels at their respective patrol areas.

“This way, they will not get too familiar with the community in the operation areas, as otherwise they could end up being too complacent and join forces with those running illegal activities,” he told Bernama today.

He said there was constant monitoring of personnel or squads involved in border patrol duty.

Affendi said the MAF takes a serious view and will not comprise with any of its officers and personnel being involved in any forms of criminal activity, including smuggling.

Bernama prior to this had reported how several members of the Armed Forces as well police officers and personnel were among those arrested recently for abuse of power and being involved in the smuggling of migrants along the country’s borders.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya told Bernama that the management will ensure deployment of its officers and personnel in the border areas do not exceed five years to prevent misuse of power. – Bernama