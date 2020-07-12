Hard times fall on local entertainers with no shows

KUCHING: The period of the Movement Control Order (MCO) was like a nightmare for Sarawakian performers as no shows were organised anywhere in the country.

Although social gatherings are permitted with not more than 250 people at a time under the Recovery MCO, there remains little signs that they will get to do what they love best for a living.

“As there were no shows for me to perform in at the moment, I had to be creative in finding myself an income. As for now, I am focusing on my catering business which helps pay the bills,” said Sarawakian singer Stanley Maringai David Impi.

Stanley, who sings in various languages and also plays musical instruments, also said his other source of income comes from recording work for various clients during the MCO and RMCO.

Other performers who were interviewed also said that while they can now perform at events if prescribed SOP are in place, there has been hardly any offers.

“It all depends on organisers of events who wish to hold events during the time of RMCO if they want to invite us. I do understand that the events throughout the state for now are small events with not more than 250 people permitted to attend,” said singer Lucy Mapang who is also known by her stage name Lucy M.

Gary Wong, who makes a living as event master of ceremony, believes one reason why performers still find it hard during the RMCO is the size of the event.

The restriction of not more than 250 people means performers have to look to dinner functions or small gatherings which, however, may not require performers to be hired.

“We are not asking for help from the government as we do know that the enforcement of the MCO and the RMCO (to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus) is for the good of everyone. We just hope that we get more invitations from organisers during this period of time,” said Gary.

Like Gary, all performers who were interviewed yesterday also said that though they are not specifically asking for help from the government, it would be nice if the relevant authorities would check on the prevailing condition faced by performers.

Social gatherings including wedding receptions involving up to 250 people will be allowed from July 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said engagement receptions, wedding anniversary and birthday celebrations, and religious ceremonies like tahlil, akikah, doa selamat are also allowed.

“The ceremony can be held for between three and five hours and the attendance should be limited to 250 people at any one time, subject to the size of the venue,” the minister told a press conference recently.

The venues may include live event venues, theatres and cinemas.