Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020 programme resumes

KUCHING: The Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak (MYSS) has resumed its ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020’ programme.

The roadshow was launched last year, but had to be postponed in March this year.

“The programme has been put on hold since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the events had to be rescheduled in order to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), which started on March 18.

“But now, (the programme) resumes with the standard operating procedures (SOP) strictly followed,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the resumption of the programme in Betong yesterday.

In accordance with the provisions for public gathering during the Recovery MCO,

200 local youths were invited to take part in the programme.

They underwent body temperature screening, wore face masks and strictly observed social distancing throughout the event taking place at the Dewan Sukan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

Among the activities were a ‘Townhall Session with the Leaders’, ice-breaking session and also a motivational talk by former Sarawak Youth Icon, Ahmad Qadri Basri.

In his opening remarks, Abdul Karim said the state government had set up the annual programme for local youths in all divisions across Sarawak, with the aim to foster better understanding on various development programmes and initiatives slated for the younger generation.

“This programme also aims to encourage the involvement of youths and their associations in various healthy activities, as well as to give them the opportunity to showcase their talents and potential.

“At the same time, this programme also helps cultivate the spirit of responsibility, leadership and volunteerism within the young people in Sarawak, where 43 per cent of the population comprises those aged between 15 and 40,” he said, while calling upon the local community to provide support and cooperation in nurturing their youths.

Also present at the event were Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, acting permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak Nancy Jolhie, and Betong Resident Friday Belik.