Kabuloh Agriculture Research Centre urged to carry out more R&D on local durian cross-breeding – Uggah

MIRI: The Kabuloh Agriculture Research Centre is called to carry out more research and development (R&D) on cross breeding of local durians to improve the taste, says Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who visited the Kabuloh Agriculture Research Centre here on Saturday, said the centre was suitable to carry out R&D in the state for durians such as native species like Durian Tembaga.

“We ought to do more R &D on cross breeding local durian species with commercial varieties. I believe we can improve the taste or shorten the gestation period by doing these,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also called for more R&D to be done on other crops such as mangoes, pineapple and coffee.

He pointed out that it was still the objective of the government to help rural folks to have good income come each fruiting season.

The Kabuloh centre was set up in 1963 and has an area of 552 hectares of which, among others, 242 hectares are for crop research and 259 hectares for permanent food production park (Taman Kekal Pengeluaran Makanan).

Accompanying Uggah during the visit were Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Penguang Mangil, Assistant Minister of Woman, Family and Childhood Development Rosy Yunus, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Lambir assemblymen Ripin Lamat and Director of Agriculture Department Dr Alvin Chai.