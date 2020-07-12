MMEA detains foreign vessel, 16 crew for encroaching into Sarawak waters

BINTULU: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a foreign fishing vessel for encroaching the Sarawak waters at about 113 nautical miles of Tanjung Kidurong at about 12.30pm on July 11.

Acting director of MMEA Bintulu Zone Commander Maritime Effendy Mohamed Fadil said that all 16 Vietnamese fishing crew members, including a skipper, were aged between 27 and 55 were arrested by MMEA enforcement team from Kapal Maritim (KM) Sri Aman under ‘Op Naga Timur’.

He said the vessel and fishing crew were carrying out illegal fishing activities using a diving method and further inspection on the vessel discovered various types of fish.

Effendy said the vessel skipper and two crew members failed to produce valid documents for entering the country.

“The vessel and all crew members have been detained and escorted into Bintulu for further investigation and they were also screened for Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

MMEA confiscated the vessel including equipment and fish worth about RM1 million to assist in the investigation.

Effendy said the case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

MMEA is stepping up its control and patrol enforcement in the Sarawak waters to curb the encroachment of foreign fishermen.

Members of the public can report any illegal activities at sea to MERS 999 or MMEA Bintulu Zone Operation Centre at 086-314 254.