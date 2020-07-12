Policies, programmes, gov’t budgets need to be realigned in view of revised poverty line – Fatimah

KUCHING: Policies, government budgets and programmes need to be re-aligned to address the increase of disadvantaged individuals, in line with the new poverty line income, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said the new poverty line income of a monthly household income of RM2,208 as announced recently would result in an increase of the percentage of poor among the population.

“Policies, programmes, budgets and assistance to the target groups have to be realigned to address the increase of the disadvantage and the needy group,” she commented briefly when asked on the new poverty line income.

Besides, Fatimah said the Covid-19 pandemic was also another contributing factor for the increase in poverty level in Malaysia.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia recently had announced a revision of the country poverty line income to RM2,208, based on 2019 calculation methodology, from the previous figure of RM980 using 2005 methodology.

The department reportedly said the new calculation was to reflect the current needs of today’s lifestyle.