RM70 million allocation to help construction industry – Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has allocated RM70 million for the implementation of several strategic programmes to assist players in the construction industry who were affected by the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the allocation was also provided to support the country’s policy in enhancing the use of technology, while reducing dependence on foreign workers by providing jobs for local.

The programmes, to be implemented this year, are seen capable of providing exposure and training for 30,000 industry players, comprising contractors, construction workers and youth in various skill areas.

“A total of 17,700 local construction workers as well as youths will benefit from the Skilling, Reskilling, Upskilling, and skills accreditation programmes that will be implemented.

“This effort is seen capable of enhancing the skills of local workers and youth in high impact fields for careers in the construction industry, thus reducing the country’s dependence on foreign labor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Fadillah said CIDB would also provide an apprenticeship programme where 7,800 local youths would be sent to construction companies for training to provide them with exposure and experience working in the construction industry.

He said a total of 3,700 local construction workers and youths will also be trained in project supervision and management, while another 400 will be trained in the field of construction site security.

“To make it easier for consumers and homeowners to make their search and to obtain services, the CIDB small contractors have developed a mobile application, the Contractor4U. Registration for the application is open to all contractors, especially the G1 and G3 contractors. So far, a total of 4500 contractors have been registered in the application,” he added. — Bernama