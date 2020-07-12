Telang Usan folks told to make full use of vast land for agriculture – Uggah

MIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has called upon Telang Usan folks to make full use of their vast land for agricultural activities.

Uggah who is also the Minister Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development said the Orang Ulu people must work hard to increase their income by utilising their land for agriculture activities.

“Plant more fruits or vegetables or rear more chickens, fish, ducks, pigs, goat or cow,” he said during a meeting with Orang Ulu community leaders over dinner at a hotel here on Saturday’s night.

Uggah pointed out that the federal government had revised the national poverty line index of household income to RM2,208 from RM980.00 and thus each and every one must earn more to not be in the category.

He added that the Orang Ulu people and blessed with plenty of land and that they are known for being hardworking.

He also pointed out that his ministry, the Ministry of Agricultural Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development, had many income generating programmes that they could apply for.

“Please talk to your elected representative so that he or she can bring forward your applications to us for consideration, approval and the necessary financial or materials aid,” he said.

He added that if in the past the approach was for the people to produce for their own consumption, but today it is to produce to sell.

“The more you can produce, the more you can sell. And the more you sell, the more you will earn,” Uggah said.

He added they could sell through their area farmer organisation which had been directed to help them with marketing.

On politics, Uggah pointed out that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was worth their every votes in the next state election.

“We have done a lot to develop the state and its people in its every nook and cranny. The people can expect more development and progress if we remain in power in the next state election,” he said.