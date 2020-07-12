Vandals behind frequent disruptions of Internet, telephone services

KUCHING: Vandalism on a telecommunication tower is blamed for the loss of Internet and telephone services in areas stretching from Bengoh Resettlement Scheme( BRS) to Dahan Estate along Semadang-Skio road, says Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Willie Mongin.

He said upon receiving complaints from the BRS villagers, he went to meet the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Sarawak director to uncover the cause.

Willie, who is Puncak Borneo MP, said the area would often suffer from disruptions in Internet and telecommunications services, caused by damage to the telecommunication tower done by vandals.

“I found out that the residents of BRS had been the victims of irresponsible individuals, who were fond of destroying the telecommunication tower.

“I was informed that there were frequent vandalism cases involving the tower. Not less than seven cases had occurred between January 2019 and March this year,” he said.

Willie said the latest case was the most serious of all, which would require about RM300,000 to install a new set of equipment.

He said the MCMC was still waiting for spare parts to arrive from China to fix the problem.

“I hope the irresponsible people would be aware of the importance of using the infrastructure for the benefit of all, and not to vandalise it again.”

Willie also said his office had received many complaints related to the extremely slow Internet speed and connectivity, especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The issue, he added, was also discussed during his meeting with MCMC Sarawak director recently.

“I was told that this problem arose because most people during the MCO (period) had stayed at or worked from home; thus, they would regularly surf the Internet.

“This problem could be likened to traffic congestion on the roads. When many vehicles are on the road, traffic jams would occur.

“The same thing happens with the Internet. When too many people surf at the same time, congestion would happen. The system becomes sluggish and users are frustrated. They then vent their anger at the (telecommunication) towers.”