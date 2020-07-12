Wee: MBKS’ ‘No Plastic Straw’ campaign ongoing even though official launch hasn’t taken place

KUCHING: The ‘No Plastic Straw’ campaign by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is ongoing even though the official launch has not taken place, said Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng today.

Met by reporters at Dewan Masyarakat here, he said the campaign was supposed to be launched on March 18, but the Movement Control Order (MCO) was then enforced to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“We were supposed to do the launching on March 18, but sadly the MCO started. There is a priority list to everything and the priority now is on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will continue (No Plastic Straw campaign) after this (pandemic) is over. For those who have started using rice straws, please continue on using it,” he said during a blood donation campaign.

Wee urged those who remained using plastic straws to discard such materials in a bid to preserve the environment.

Meanwhile, Wee opined that the whole city ought to be together in fighting the virus rather than launching criticism against the council over certain issues.

He said some quarters had posted their negative comments on Facebook about certain things that they had expected the council to do.

“I appeal to a certain group of people, please do not write anything for we are having a hard time. We should be fighting (Covid-19) together and not putting unfair comments against certain individuals.”

He said many individuals did not realise the amount of efforts MBKS had put in for the safety of city dwellers during this pandemic.

While admitting that they were quite upset over those negative comments, Wee again appealed to these individuals not to claim credit.

“There are groups of people spending days and nights doing their job. Try not to put all credit on yourself, as we need to prioritise things.

“Last night (Saturday) we were still out there until 1am. We went down to (Premier) 101 (Commercial Centre) to ensure that everyone comply with SOP (standard operating procedures),” he said.

Wee cautioned that the council would not hesitate to issue a notice of closure to business premises operators, which flouted the SOP.

He said there is no point for any individuals to pin the blame on others when all that the former could do was criticising with no action taken.

“If you people really want to help the government and the people, be the frontliners, go report those who did not comply with the SOP to the police. That is what you can do, and we will appreciate if you can do that.”

He added that they should not just criticise only and post their negative comments on Facebook.

The mayor reiterated: “The least you could do is call the police and let action be taken.”