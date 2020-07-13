Azalina elected a Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was today elected as a deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Azalina, 57, the first woman to hold the post, takes over from Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming who resigned earlier today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had tabled a motion for Azalina to be elected as a deputy speaker in accordance with Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 6 (2) read together with Standing Order 4 (1).

Azalina, who holds a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and a Diploma in Syariah Laws from the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM), is a Johorean with wide experience in handling civil cases related to corporate and commercial banking. – Bernama