Bomba conducts sanitisation operation at Parliament building

KUALA LUMPUR: As part of preparations for the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, the Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT) of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday conducted a sanitation operation at the Parliament building here.

According to the latest post on the ‘Parlimen Malaysia’ Facebook page, the operation was led by Bomba Kuala Lumpur assistant director (operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim and involved 40 fire and rescue personnel.

The sanitisation operation was among steps taken to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for Parliament sitting, taking into account the new normal in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accompanying the post were several photographs of Bomba personnel carrying out the sanitisation works on the main block of the Parliament building, which houses the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO) had approved the SOPs for Parliament sitting, which included the use of face masks, providing hand sanitisers and practising one-metre social distancing.

He said all those involved including MPs, government officials and media personnel must register with the MySejahtera application and have their body temperature screened before entering the building.

“Only MPs and officials are allowed to enter the hall, while only media personnel and civil servants are allowed in the Parliament building,” he added.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will be held for 25 days – from July 13 to Aug 27. — Bernama