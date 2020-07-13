CM: Economic devt policy needs to be reformulated to address low household income

KUCHING: Sarawak’s economic development policy needs to be reformulated and realigned to address the low household income at RM5,218 for the year 2019, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said such a move should pave way for seeing the economic cake to be more equitable to the people of Sarawak.

“Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP) at RM136.05 billion last year was quite high because of the revenue from the oil and gas industry.

“But this unfortunately did not translate into an increase in the real income of the people,” he said when launching the 2020 National Population and Housing Census (MyCensus 2020) for Sarawak at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Among those present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Deputy Commissioner of Census Sarawak Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, who is also Deputy State Secretary.

Abang Johari said the federal government’s recent announcement of raising the poverty line from RM980 to RM2,208 would certainly relegate more people below the poverty level.

Given this, he opined that the ongoing national census had important bearing to national development and Sarawak, in particular.

Singling out the relatively low level of average household income in Sarawak, he said the high per capita income figures for Sarawak did not reflect the true picture of the distribution of wealth in the state.

“The outcome of the census would help Sarawak to formulate various economic approaches designed to increase the income of the people.”

Abang Johari stressed that this was why data from the census would be important to Sarawak.

He thus urged the people to cooperate with the Statistics Department to ensure the smooth implementation of the census.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the decennial exercise of Malaysia Population and Housing Census has been held five times since 1970, and the last exercise was on July 6, 2010.

This year’s Census Day was fixed for July 7 that saw the introduction of the Malaysia Integrated Population Census System (MyIPCS) to modernise the MyCensus 2020.

MyIPCS is a centralised and comprehensive census system with improved e-Census features a unified and integrated framework, covering the process of complex data collection, analysis and dissemination.

“Additional questions on housing details, health, lifestyle and social relations are also included in 2020 census round to capture the changing lifestyle pattern in society,” the statement concluded.