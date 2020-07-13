Covid-19: Seven new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,725

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded seven new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,725, said the Health Ministry in an update on its official Facebook page.

Out of the total new cases, six were imported cases while one was a locally-transmitted case.

Meanwhile, one recovery and discharge case was recorded, bringing the total of recoveries and discharge cases to 8,520.

The death toll remains at 122 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total of active cases is 83, out of which four are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with three requiring ventilator support.