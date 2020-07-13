Dewan Rakyat approves motion to vacate seat of Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved a motion brought by the government for Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to vacate the seat of Speaker.

The motion was passed following bloc voting which saw 111 MPs voting for and 109 against.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, who was in the chair, announced the outcome of voting and said one MP did not attend the sitting.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had tabled the motion, saying there is a nomination to fill the seat of Speaker.

He is scheduled to table a motion proposing for former Election Commission chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun to be elected as the new Speaker in accordance with Standing Orders 4(1). – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —