Dr Yii: Postpone school reopening in Kuching in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged the Ministry of Education to give special consideration on postponing the opening of schools in Kuching in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

“The recent cases in Kuching could be the tell-tale sign of a possible second wave of infection and that is why all the necessary precautions need to be done to prevent this second wave, including among our students and teachers,” he said in a statement today.

While welcoming the government’s announcement on the opening of schools by stages, Dr Yii believed special consideration should be given due to the recent cases in Kuching, as to lean on the side of caution and not risk the lives of students and children.

“The government should be pro-active in preventing a second wave, on top of all the other standard operating procedures and direction to curb spread in schools,” he said.

However, Dr Yii said he understood the importance of opening schools so that students, especially the those without proper internet or gadgets, do not get further left behind and also freeing parents to go back to work.

“But it has to be done properly so that we can avoid any spread of the virus causing a second wave just like South Korea, France and some other countries.”

As such, Dr Yii hoped the Ministry of Education would take all the necessary feedback, especially those from the Ministry of Health, parent-teacher associations and school boards, in making important decision on schools’ reopening to protect the children and future generations.

“We do not want to risk another new cluster among in our schools and not regret when it is too late,” he said.