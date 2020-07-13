Ferries and passenger boats in Sabah can operate at full capacity

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided today to allow ferry and passenger boat services in the state and to Labuan Federal Territory to operate at full capacity.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said this was in line with the decision by the Federal Government on June 11 to allow public transportation operations including ferries.

The permission to operate at full capacity is with immediate effect according to the licence or registration certificates.

However, he said, ferry and passenger boat operators must continue to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the relevant authorities.

“This includes the SOP set by the Sabah Health Department as part of the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. – Bernama