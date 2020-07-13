JIPS upgrade, lower-ranked officers made detectives – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 70 lower-ranked police officers will be upgraded to the rank of detective which will enable them to investigate the misconduct of police officers and staff, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said these were all from the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) in Bukit Aman.

“When I approve them (the lower-ranked police officers) to be upgraded to detectives, they will qualify for an investigation allowance of RM300.

“There are not many of them who will be made detectives, and only 70 in Bukit Aman,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said the RM300 investigation allowance was a motivation for them as their work involved investigating police officers or staff involved in misconduct.

“This includes police officers or staff who accept bribes, do not do their work, violate the law, are in cahoots with crimes,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said the 70 detectives in Bukit Aman will only go to the districts and contingents with many cases of police misconduct.

In a related development, Abdul Hamid said JIPS duties which were previously monitored and headed by lower-ranked police will be upgraded and monitored by police officers.

“I want to upgrade the head of JIPS at the district and contingent levels to the level of police officer.

“At present, in Sabah and Sarawak, the policemen are of Sergeant rank, how can a Sergeant monitor a police officer of ASP rank who has committed misconduct? he said.

Abdul Hamid said police had obtained the approval to increase the number of posts in JIPS.

“The government has approved 400 new posts for JIPS alone, and I am grateful that the government has given attention to this matter,” he added. – Bernama