Lai leaves it to SUPP to decide on candidate for Pujut

MIRI: Former mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai says he leaves it to his party – Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – to decide on the candidate for Pujut seat, after he faced backlash from his SUPP comrades in Pujut and Krokop for showing interest to contest for the seat in the next state election.

Lai, when contacted yesterday for comment on an article headlined ‘SUPP branch shuts door on former mayor’s candidacy in Pujut, backs Yii’ which was published on July 2, said he would rather leave it to SUPP top leadership to decide whom they want to pick as candidate for the Pujut seat.

“I will leave the matter (candidacy) to SUPP to decide,” he said.

Lai reiterated that the press conference (PC) he held on July 1 here was to clarify his position as many were curious on whether he had left SUPP to join a new political party.

During the PC, Lai said he had never left SUPP since becoming a member in 1990.

He also mentioned that if he were to be given the chance to stand as candidate in Pujut in the next state election, he would be honoured to do so.

Following the news published on July 2, SUPP Pujut and its sub branch Krokop made a joint statement insisting that only a member of the branch could contest in Pujut in the state election.

The statement also mentioned that Lai, being a SUPP Piasau branch member, did not understand the needs of Pujut voters.

The Pujut seat is currently vacant after the Federal Court disqualified DAP’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon as the assemblyman due to his past dual citizenship.