Minister: 266 probe papers on Covid-19 fake news so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have opened 266 investigation papers to date in connection with the spread of fake Covid-19 news.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 172 of the cases were still under investigation, 30 charged in court, 12 given warning notices, 13 in the midst of trial, while 17 more pleaded guilty.

“The police and the MCMC will continue to closely monitor the spread of fake news. The government takes a serious view on this and will not compromise when it comes to fake news,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the government, through the MCMC’s Quick Response Team, which monitors suspicious news and allegations, has so far published 351 fake news denials and clarifications with regard to Covid-19.

He also reminded the people to be more careful before sharing unverified content, and to verify them with the Quick Response Team on 03-8911 5103, or via its website www.sebenarnya.my.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 29 individuals were detained for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), eight of whom were placed under remand, while another 21 were slapped with compound notices.

The violations include indulging in pub or nightclub activities, activities involving large crowds that hampered social distancing and activities that did not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the police also mounted 68 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 43,598 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, which resulted in 16 arrests for immigration-related offences.

In the same period, he said 1,000 Malaysians returned from abroad and from those, 998 of them were made to undergo mandatory home quarantine while two more were brought to the hospital.

On the supply of essential items, Ismail Sabri gave an assurance they were sufficient and easily available, this based on daily monitoring done by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) on 12 types of items at 752 business premises, including retailers (560), wholesalers (162) and producers (30).

KPDNHEP enforcement teams had also conducted 1,027 special RMCO compliance inspections and found 1,017 premises had adhered to the SOPs, while 10 which did not were advised to do so.

He also advised business operators and members of

the public to always practise safe distancing and good personal hygiene, especially during sales and purchase activity. — Bernama