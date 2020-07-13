Motion to vacate post according to constitution – Mohamad Ariff

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said his termination from the post was in accordance with the constitution.

He said this was reasonable and observed all the principles in the constitution.

“I do not have a problem, the decision was adhered to and it was made by the Members of Parliament, not the Prime Minister or Cabinet.

“This is our Constitutional system, and on principle, it is something which should be adhered to,” he said at a press conference in Parliament here today.

Earlier, the motion by the government for Mohamad Ariff to vacate the post of Speaker was passed by the Dewan Rakyat although initially there was strong objection from the opposition.

The motion was passed through a bloc voting which saw 111 Members of Parliament supporting while 109 objected.

It was proposed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the reason there was another nomination for the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

According to Mohamad Ariff , the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker must remain independent and elected through voting in Parliament. – Bernama