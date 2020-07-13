Nga Kor Ming resigns as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, Nga Kor Ming today announced his resignation from the post with immediate effect.

Nga who is also Teluk Intan Member of Parliament said he made the decision as a mark of solidarity with former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and only wants to serve a government which has a mandate from the people.

“I will sign my resignation letter and hand it to the Secretary of the Dewan Rakyat shortly,” he said in a press conference in Parliament here today.

Earlier, the government’s motion to vacate the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker was passed with 111 MPs supporting it while 109 voted against it.

Asked if his decision to resign ahead of the motion to vacate the post could jeopardise his credibility, Nga said it was actually an honourable act as he had worked closed with Mohamad Ariff all these years.

“This week marks two years Mohamad Ariff and I have served as Speaker and Deputy Speaker. That is why I am willing to resign as a mark of solidarity to the Speaker (Mohamad Ariff),” he said.

Nga also expressed his thanks to all parties including the media for cooperating with him during his service.

Meanwhile, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun who began his duties as Dewan Rakyat Speaker announced Nga’s resignation in Parliament. – Bernama