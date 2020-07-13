Ornamental oar latest relic on display as Brooke Gallery reopens to public today

KUCHING: The Brooke Gallery museum at the Fort Margherita is now opened to public for the first time since its closure due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforcement with a new relic item revealed for future display.

Museum manager Salliza Sideni said that the new item revealed was an ornamental oar with carved Dayak motifs which was given to Anthony Walter Dayrell Brooke, the last Rajah Muda of Sarawak, by Sarawak natives sometime in the 1920s.

“So far, not much is known about this ornamental oar but what we do know that it is believed to be given to Anthony by an upriver Dayak community. Based on its design, we also believed that it was made by members of the Kayan tribe,” she added when unveiling the item today.

Salliza also said that the oar had been kept in Britain for many years before it was returned to Sarawak to be displayed at the museum soon.

As for now, the museum is finding still ways to mount the oar for display at the gallery soon as the oar needs to be handled carefully.

“From the looks of it, the oar looks like it was made from the Belian wood, a quality wood which is only found in Borneo island. We are grateful that it survived for so long and is able to be displayed for Sarawakians to see,” said Salliza.

A few researchers are still conducting studies and research on the origins of the ornamental oar which some believed was made in 1900, 20 years before it was given to Anthony.

This year, the iconic Kuching landmark Fort Margherita celebrates its 140th Birthday with the reopening after MCO of Brooke Museums’ flagship museum, The Brooke Gallery.

Since opening to the public in 2016, tens of thousands of visitors have passed through its doors to be taken on a journey through Sarawak’s early years.

“While foreign guests, dignitaries, politicians and royals have all supported the museum over the years, the overwhelming majority of its visitors are local people from Sarawak: the heart of everything Brooke Museums do,” said Salliza.

After a challenging four months of the MCO period, during which the team led by Salliza who ‘held the fort’ with great passion and dedication, the fort is re-open to the public today (Jul 13).

With the sharp decline in international visitors following the global pandemic, Salliza said that Sarawak’s attractions, museums and galleries will depend for their survival on domestic visitors – local community members getting out and supporting local amenities.

“These museums don’t just tell an inspiring story – they breathe life into historic buildings, celebrate community, employ local people, train local interns, commission local produce for the gift shop and use local suppliers to maintain all that they do,” she said.

Thus it is essential, as a community, she thinks that one should support the museums now and ensure their survival through this challenging time.

With a packed programme of activities lined up for solo visitors, groups and families, she also said that there is something for everyone at Fort Margherita as it relaunches to the public.

“Please support local arts and culture by visiting the Fort in the coming weeks,” said Salliza.

For up to date information on the museum’s activities and opening hours, especially during the Recovery MCO period, members of the public can follow the museum either on Instagram (@brookemuseums), Facebook (@thebrookegallery), or visit their website.