Parliament: PM tables motion to have Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s post vacated

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today tabled a motion at the Dewan Rakyat for Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to vacate his post on the ground that there is another candidate for the post.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament (MP) tabled the motion before Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

“That the Dewan Rakyat to agree for Honourable Speaker Tan Sri Dato’ Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to vacate his post on the ground that there is another candidate for the post of Dewan Rakyat Speaker,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Mohd Rashid then opened the floor to debate.

Mohamad Ariff was appointed as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker on July 16, 2018, soon after the first meeting of the 14th Parliament was held after the 14th General Election.

According today’s Order Paper, Muhyiddin is scheduled to table a motion for the former chairman of the Election Commission (EC) Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to replace Mohamad Ariff as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

He is also scheduled to table another motion to have Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming to vacate his position and for Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to replace him.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting resumed today after it was adjourned immediately after the opening ceremony on May 18 by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The House will sit for 25 days until Aug 27 in the new normal amid Covid-19. – Bernama