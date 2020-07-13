Revision of Poverty Line Income reasonable, says analyst

KUCHING: The revision of the national Poverty Line Income (PLI) limit to RM2,208 is reasonable, said Malaysian Academy of Science Fellow, Dr Madeline Berma.

She noted that the previous national PLI limit of RM980 did not reflect the reality of life with high cost of living.

As such, the government needed to increase the PLI limit at RM980 previously to a more reasonable rate, she said.

“The PLI limit is measured using the 2019 methodology which takes into account several factors.

“First of all, the current economic situation, the update of food items with emphasis on optimal healthy food intake and the updating of non-food items based on 2019 Household Expenditure data.

“For Malaysia in 2019, the PLI limit is RM2,208 and for Sarawak, the PLI limit is RM2,131 and it is a reasonable value,” she told Utusan Borneo.

Dr Madeline explained that in Malaysia, the poverty rates are measured based on Absolute and Relative Poverty.

Absolute Poverty, she said, is a situation where household income is not enough to meet the basic needs of life.

Relative Poverty refers to households receiving 50 percent lower income than average income.

“The measurement methodology better reflects the reality of life. With the new PLI limit rate, the poverty rate and the number of poor households will definitely increase.

“But it is a reality of life and the government does not need to change the new PLI that has been set,” she said.

Malaysia’s PLI has been revised to RM2,208, according to the calculations based on the 2019 methodology, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) in a statement last Friday.

Previously, the PLI was calculated according to the 2005 methodology, which benchmarked poverty at RM980, based on the basic requirements for a household to live healthily and actively.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin was quoted as saying the PLI revision was in accordance with current needs that emphasise optimal food intake and quality non-food basic requirements.