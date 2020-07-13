Samsung’s new Galaxy A31 offers enhanced features for more immersive experience

KUCHING: Samsung Malaysia Electronics announced the launch of the Galaxy A31, the latest addition to the Galaxy A series family.

The new Galaxy A31 offers enhanced features including a large 6.4-inch Infinity-U display for an immersive viewing experience, a range of cameras that allow users to capture all the moments that matter, and a long-lasting battery that will keep up with you throughout the day.

Today, consumers are increasingly asking for more out of their smartphones to support their exciting lifestyles regardless of price-point. Yoonsoo Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics said:

“The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a lot into an attractive form factor including a stunning display, and multi-camera functionality for enhanced storytelling, providing new ways to capture and share experiences on a device that lasts all day.”

The Galaxy A31 offers a large uninterrupted 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Combined with a 20:9 aspect ratio, the display brings out a vibrant colour expression alongside a captivating full-screen viewing experience that lets users fully immerse yourself in your favourite digital entertainment apps and multimedia content. The Galaxy A31 also features Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D surround-sound experience.

The Galaxy A31 also features a multi-purpose quad rear camera.

The 8-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lets you fit more in one shot with its 123 degree angle view. The five-megapixel Depth Camera provides a professional touch to portrait photography. Take in every detail with the five-megapixel Macro camera, which can even pick up fine textures in close-up shots.

Spruce up your selfie game with the 20-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy A31 elevates entertainment and productivity with a large 5,000 mAh battery. The 15W fast charging capabilities ensure that battery life is replenished quickly, minimising the amount of downtime spent waiting for a power boost.

Level up on the Galaxy A31 with the in-built Artificial Intelligence-based Game Booster that automatically optimises settings to give the best possible mobile gaming experience.

In addition, the phone features authentication and unlocking via the on-screen fingerprint scanner, and is secured with the multi-layered security platform Samsung Knox that detects tampering and keeps your data protected.

The Galaxy A31 is now available in Malaysia with a recommended retail price of RM1,099. The Galaxy A31 will be offered in three dynamic colour patterns topped with a glossy finishing: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.

Technical Specifications

Processor: 2GHz, 1.7GHz, Octa-core

Display: 6.4 inch (full rectangle)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 (FHD+), Super AMOLED

Rear camera: 48MP, 5MP, 8MP, 5MP

Front camera: 20MP

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 104.6GB available memory, external memory up to 512GB

SIM: Dual-nano SIM

Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm stereo earjack, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Smart Switch PC sync

Operating system: Android

Dimension: 159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6mm

Weight: 185 grammes