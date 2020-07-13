Sanjan Daik latest to quit DAP

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bunuk branch deputy chairman and candidate for Mambong in the 2016 state election Sanjan Daik has quit the party with immediate effect.

The former DAP man is the second leader who decided to resign from the party in the recent weeks.

On June 28, DAP Serian branch chief Edward Andrew Luwak announced his resignation from DAP, citing lost of faith in the party’s leadership as a reason for his resignation.

“I have submitted my resignation to DAP secretariat in Kuala Lumpur as well as to state DAP chairman cum PH (Pakatan Harapan) chairman Chong Chieng Jen,” announced Sanjan when met here today.

According to Sanjan, he is one of the potential candidates for DAP in the Mambong constituency.

He, however, still decided to quit DAP because voters on the ground had informed him that they had lost confidence in PH.

“The reason I quit the party is because firstly, the fall of PH early this year, and the self-destruction of PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) have undermined the strength of PH/DAP.

“Secondly, the fall of PH has undoubtedly affected the voters in Mambong, in that their confidence in PH/DAP has eroded.

“Lastly, I would like to thank DAP for all the help and cooperation given to me while with the party,” he said.

To a question, he said he will consider if there was any “good offer from any political party” but he dismissed the possibility of him joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As of now, I haven’t joined any political party, but I exercise my options. I came in second in the state election in 2016,” added Sanjan, who joined the DAP on Jan 6, 2015.

During the 2016 state election, the former DAP candidate was in a three-cornered fight in Mambong where Datuk Dr Jerip Susil defended the seat after polling 6,161 votes, recording a 3,333-vote majority.

Also locking horns with them was PKR’s candidate Willie Mongin, who garnered 2,645 votes. Willie, who wrested Puncak Borneo from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in the 2018 general election, is now Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.